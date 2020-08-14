AFRICAN VIEW: US’ nefarious hand in Mozambique mayhem

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THERE are suspicions that imperialist forces have a hand in the insurgency that is currently plaguing Mozambique and is threatening to deteriorate into a crisis for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Perennial destabiliser, the United States of America (USA), is not far from the allegations, and the African View concurs with such assertions.

Allegations that the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah terror group is a setup by the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), especially against Zimbabwe, cannot be further from the truth.

Zimbabwe is known for its military capability in resolving several uprisings, disputes and political volatility situations within the region (SADC) and beyond.

The US has tried in vain in the past 20-years to effect regime change in Zimbabwe.

In its frantic efforts for illegal regime makeover, it has slapped unjustifiable economic sanctions, which also dismally failed except to cause mass suffering of the populace.

Now, the suspicion within the SADC corridors is that the US government – through its notorious CIA operatives could be having a hand in this rapidly growing terrorism wreaking havoc and undermining peace, stability and security in Mozambique.

While it could seem far-fetched that the US is anti- Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), the US’ taking sides in some internal conflict within Muslim factionalism is well-known.

However, as the terror group unleashes mayhem in neighbouring Mozambique, Harare has indicated it would not fold its arms while Maputo burns.

Indications are Zimbabwe will spearhead the deployment of members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to assist their eastern neighbor.

This is exactly what the US wants, it is a trap!

There is a striking coincidence between the insurgency in Cabo Delgado and the completion of the US government’s the largest village (Embassy) in the entire African continent. The facility is in Harare. It is worth more than $200 million (about R3,6 billion) on a 16.5-acre site in the Bluff Hill of Westgate.

Let this African View briefly unpacks this suspicion for you.

Firstly, why would the US Government built the largest embassy for Africa in Zimbabwe instead of doing so in biggest economies such as Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt?

Secondly, why would the US Government invest heavily in Zimbabwe, a country it has slapped with unjustifiable sanctions instead of moving out of such a country?

Obviously, the US has huge interests in Harare and is aided by some politicians, especially among opposition parties in the country and those within the region.

Thus, the banditry that has claimed hundreds in Mozambique come across as a smokescreen by allegedly the US, through smokescreen the CIA and Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah to destabilize Mozambique, with the actual target being Harare.

WHY THIS AFRICAN VIEW SUSPECTS THE US’ HAND?

– The US is widely known for long term plans to remove governments in the world that it suspects has blocked its imperialist intentions or interests

– The US has been involved before and still embroiled in its global appetite for selfish regime changes.

– The US has done it before in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Latin America, Germany, southwest Pacific, Spanish–American, Philippine–American wars, Panama, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

– Several parts of the African continent such as the war-torn DRC, Sudan, Somalia, Central African Republic (CAR), Mali, Nigeria, Libya, South Sudan, just to name a few are not enjoying total peace due to suspected works of the US.

– Zimbabwe keeps coming into the US picture for a number of reasons. These include, taking away land from white people, a development that is widely seen would in the long run incite other Africans to do so, especially the regional’s power-house, South Africa.

– Zimbabwe is strategically located for SADC’s 16 member states. So, if the current regime remains in power, the nefarious USA plans will never see the light of day.

– Despite slapping Harare with sanctions for two decades, it appears those economic embargoes have failed to topple the ZANU-PF regime hence deliberately planting these Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah terrorists.

The calculated planting of these Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah terrorists is a set-up for Harare by suspected US to ensure when Zimbabwe sends soldiers to help Mozambique, these ISIS terrorists would find a way of crossing Mozambican borders into Zimbabwe to justify their long planned move to effect regime change through insurgency.

WORKS OF THE C.I.A BEFORE

The CIA has done that before in destabilizing dozens of countries throughout the world for America’s monstrous, shameful, wicked, evil, criminal, heinous, dark and selfish interests.

AFRICAN VIEW’S SUGGESTED SOLUTION:

– It is African View’s calls for all 16-SADC regional member states, comprising Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe to urgently combine their forces and dispatch them to Mozambique.

– The African Union (AU) must not waste time debating this issue. Rather, the enemy is roaring with intention to distabilise the most peaceful region in the continent.

– Rival world superpowers such as China and Russia are equally urged to urgently support the SADC region in this war against the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah terrorists.

– SADC residents must be vigilant, and urged to become informants to supply SADC forces, intelligence, security operatives and other friendly allies with the right information leading to the dismantling of these Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah terrorists.

NB: African View is a new opinion column recently launched by CAJ News Africa.

For your views, comments and input, please email: news@cajnewsafrica.com