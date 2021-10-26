Africa, MidEast sustain Orange operations

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – AFRICA and the Middle East’s operations delivered another strong performance for Orange’s sustained commercial performance in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021).

The region increased its revenue by 12 percent during the period.

Nonetheless, group revenues were down slightly at 0,4 percent.

France’s biggest operator is maintaining its financial objectives for 2021 after allocation of the tax refund, with economic capital expenditure (eCAPEX) of €7,6 to € 7,7 billion euros, and organic cash flow from telecoms activities of over € 2,2 billion euros.

“Orange’s sustained commercial performance in the third quarter, marked by solid momentum in retail services across all the countries where we are present, allows us to confirm all of our financial commitments,” said Stéphane Richard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Orange group.

In Africa, Orange’s main growth engine, revenues rose strongly, with all countries contributing, driven in particular by mobile data.

This segment is expanding rapidly.

Orange now has more than 40 million 4G customers, a 33,6 percent increase compared to last year.

It will make an interim dividend payment for 2021 of €0,30 in cash in December.

A dividend of €0,70 euros per share will be proposed to the 2022 Shareholders’ Meeting, in respect of the 2021 financial year.

– CAJ News