Vivo expands footprint in South Africa

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CHINESE smartphone maker, Vivo, has enhanced its growing presence in South Africa with the opening of its debut standalone service centre.

The establishment of the facility in Cape Town is the latest step in the company making inroads in the local market characterized by cutthroat competition.

“This store is one of the most important service experience facilities we’ve built in South Africa and it will play an important role in the growth of Vivo South Africa for years to come,” said Jeff Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Vivo mobile South Africa.

He noted Vivo placed fifth throughout the market share of the global smartphone industry.

“Vivo also led the China smartphone market, and, as our network extended to 10 further countries throughout Africa, our business in South Africa continuously grew with doubled annual growth,” Cao said.

At the start of 2022, Vivo South Africa introduced a door-to-door service in Johannesburg, covering all models.

The move is in order to further optimise the service flow and reduces wait times.

Vivo is also one of the first to offer complimentary insurance for the devices.

“Vivo customer care is always with you!” said Tony Shi, General Manager of Vivo South Africa.

The company is optimistic of its growth in South Africa, where it made entrance in late 2019.

“By the second half of 2022, we will be ready to fully open all our operator channels. This includes comprehensive retail and online channels,” Shi said.

Officials have projected a momentous year as further devices are planned for rollout in South Africa in the third quarter.

Vivo will also be celebrated as the official smartphone sponsor for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It recently unveiled its latest smartphone in the local market, the Y76 5G.

– CAJ News