SEACOM completes Hirani Telecom acquisition

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SEACOM has completed the acquisition of Hirani Telecom’s metro fibre network.

The network will be incorporated into SEACOM’s existing metro network in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Hirani Telecom is one of Kenya’s fastest-growing triple play service providers, and the largest last-mile provider in the East African region.

The acquisition is part of SEACOM’s ongoing strategy in the region to grow its on-net capabilities, and provide its enterprise customers with world-class connectivity.

“This is a first step towards ensuring we can provide end-to-end solutions for our customers across the region,” said Steve Briggs, SEACOM Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

“We will be able to offer more competitive services, bring new, innovative solutions to market faster, and guarantee the highest quality of connectivity and service delivery.”

The acquisition of Hirani’s metro fibre network boosts SEACOM’s operations and paves way for the expansion of SEACOM’s business services in the region.

“The world is rapidly changing, and customers need the service, quality, and availability that SEACOM is known for providing,” Briggs said.

Oliver Fortuin, SEACOM’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said SEACOM Kenya had been using Hirani’s metro network to provide last-mile services to enterprise customers.

“As the only provider on this network, it was a natural progression for us to buy the network and cut out the middle man,” Fortuin said.

SEACOM launched Africa’s first broadband submarine cable system along the continent’s Eastern and Southern coasts in 2009.

– CAJ News