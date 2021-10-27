Standard Bank expands presence in Limpopo

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – STANDARD Bank has officially opened the Namakgale Kiosk in the Phalaborwa town of the Limpopo Province.

This is to ensure consumers get easy access to their everyday banking needs without the burden of traveling too far.

“Ensuring easy access to banking needs is the core of our existence,” Andries Ndlovu – Head: Consumer Clients, Limpopo North Coverage in Limpopo, said.

He said making this kiosk a reality for the communities of Namakgale and Phalaborwa was a proud moment for the bank as it understand how much they needed to travel when a need to do banking arises.

“Now, people won’t need to travel as far when it comes to banking; instead, they can get everything done at the kiosk easily.”

Standard Bank customers can use the kiosk for general banking queries, as well as sign up for products like MyMo, Young Professionals, MyMo BIZ, Instant Money, Pure Save and Flexi Funeral Cover.

Customers can also access business banking, home loan applications as well as credit card applications and more, while still making use of the App.

Standard Bank is among the biggest financial houses in South Africa.

– CAJ News