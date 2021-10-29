Christian live in fear after Sudanese coup

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – CHRISTIANS in Sudan are reportedly facing renewed fear and uncertainty after the military seized control of the troubled country this week.

Open Doors, the non-denominational mission supporting persecuted Christians in the world, raised fears the coup would reverse the religious freedom that had increased significantly since the overthrow of Omar al Bashir in 2019.

According to the organisation, there was now fear that these positive developments would be undone by the latest coup, which was launched against the transitional government on Monday.

“The news is very disturbing,” said Yasin A, Open Doors’ Director for East Africa.

“We call on Christians around the world to join us in praying for Sudan at this time,” he added.

“The risk of a military takeover will be a step backwards with potentially grave consequences for the church.”

Open Doors has pleaded for prayers for the restoration of peace in Sudan and the civilian government to be reinstated.

The global community has condemned the military coup that ousted the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan masterminded the coup and subsequently declared a state of emergency.

The Northeast African country is largely Muslim.

The Pew Research Center estimates that 91 percent of the population of more than 45 million is Muslim, 5,4 percent is Christian and 2,8 percent follow folk religions.

The remainder follow other religions or are unaffiliated.

– CAJ News