Ethiopia further suspends aid organisation

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN authorities have extended the suspension of an international humanitarian organisation for another two months.

The suspension of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), which dates back to the end of July, is a major blow for relief efforts in the volatile country.

Authorities ordered NRC to suspend all operations with immediate effect for two months pending an investigation.

The government accused NRC of spreading false information on social media and failing to obtain the appropriate permissions for international staff working in country.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Government of Ethiopia’s decision to extend the suspension of our activities in the country by a further two months,” said NRC regional director, Nigel Tricks.

“We are engaging with the relevant authorities to better understand and respond to this decision as we seek a speedy return to previous levels of collaboration with the Ethiopian government and people.”

NRC has denied allegations by government and insists it operates legally and with the best intentions.

Ethiopia is an iconic country in the continent and hosts the headquarters of the African Union (AU).

Ethiopia however is beset by ethnic conflict, most worryingly the civil war that erupted at the end of 2020 in the northern region of Tigray.

Ten aid workers were killed and seven others have been arrested in the East African country during the conflict, according to Insecurity Insight.

– CAJ News