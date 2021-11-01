Doctors snub terror-prone eastern DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – MEDICINS Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) have temporarily suspended operations in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following violence against its staff.

Two members of the MSF teams were injured by gunfire while in an association vehicle last Thursday.

Five personnel from the international independent medical-humanitarian organisation had gone to the Bambu health zone to assist isolated populations in the province of Ituri.

On the way back, unidentified armed men shot at the MSF vehicle, injuring the employees in the right armpit and pelvis.

These two people were quickly taken care of and were in stable condition at the time of going to press.

The whole team was evacuated to the provincial capital of Bunia.

MSF’s activities were temporarily suspended in the Bambu area.

Frédéric Lai Manantsoa, MSF head of mission, confirmed operations in Ituri were suspended.

“We are shocked by this news and alarmed by the dynamics in the province,” Manantsoa said.

“This is the second serious incident that has occurred in a few months in this area, and this time directly against a vehicle clearly identified as being medical and humanitarian.”

Ituri is a haven for armed groups and an epicentre of diseases.

