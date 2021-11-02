Rebels kill over 20 children in CAR

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR)

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – ARMED groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) have killed or maimed at least 24 children in the past five months.

The Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting (CTFMR) also verified 52 cases of sexual violence against children.

Figures are for the period between June and October this year.

Some 13 attacks against schools and hospitals were recorded during the period.

Additionally, ten schools were newly used for military purposes.

Christian extremist anti-Balaka local defense militias, Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), and the Muslim former Séléka coalition, are each listed as perpetrators.

According to Watchlist, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), some of the rebel groups, on a positive note, released 131 children (116 boys and 15 girls) from their ranks.

Other positive developments include the promulgation of the Child Protection Code, criminalising child recruitment and use as well as the conviction of 110 perpetrators of violations against children.

Clashes between rival rebel coalitions plunged the country of 4,5 million people into conflict in 2013.

The mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA) is up for renewal this month (November).

– CAJ News