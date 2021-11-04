COP26 deal to end SA reliance on coal

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE securing of a multibillion-dollar deal with developed nations is essential in curbing South Africa’s high emissions and reducing its reliance on coal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deal at United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland.

The agreement entails a partnership between the European Union (EU), Germany, France, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) whereby South Africa is set to receive support in moving away from its high reliance on coal-generated electricity.

The investment is to the tune of R131 billion over the next three-to-five years in the form of grants, concessional loans and investment and risk-sharing instruments.

Agri SA welcomed the announcement.

“The implications are clearly that the developed nations are seeking a rapid transition to renewable energy sources and that they see South Africa as a key role-player on the African continent,” said Janse Rabie, Agri SA head of Natural Resources.

Agri SA believes together with the recent announcement of 25 preferred bidders in the next round of South Africa’s renewable energy independent power producers procurement process (REIPPPP), the announcement coming from Glasgow is a clear indication that the country is part of the global trend of moving away from fossil-fuel based energy generation.

The move is towards cleaner renewable energy technology.

Agri SA said it would follow further developments and announcements that might impact the South African agricultural sector during COP26.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday said South Africa was committed to making its fair contribution to the global climate change effort.

It recently set new and more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets.

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s expectations from COP26 were high.

“It is our expectation that as we are playing our part in the global climate change effort and have raised the level of our ambition, other nations should so the same,” Ramaphosa stated.

