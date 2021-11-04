Inaugural Africa energy awards unveiled

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) will celebrate the significant accomplishments by African energy professionals and organisations as they lead the continent into a new era of energy and economic success.

They will be honoured through the inaugural African Energy Awards at the event set for November 9 to 21 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The awards comprise eight categories.

These are Lifetime Achievement, CEO of the Year, National Oil Company of the Year, ESG (Environmental, Social, and (Corporate) Governance) Leader Awards.

Others are the Game-changer, Rising Star of the Year, Service Excellence and African Gas Monetization Awards.

Ministers Timipre Sylva (Nigeria), Diamantino Azevedo (Angola) and Yuri Sentyurin, Secretary-General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum, are up for the Lifetime Achievement award.

CEO of the Year will be a tight close contest featuring Mele Kyari, (NNPC, Nigeria), Fleetwood Grobler (Sasol, South Africa), Mustafa Sanalla, (Libya’s National Oil Corporation chairman), Robert Mdeza, (Trinity Energy, South Sudan) and Tony Attah, the former Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria LNG Limited.

Angola’s Sonangol, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, National Petroleum Company of Congo, National Hydrocarbons Corporation of Cameroon and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation are vying for the Oil Company of the Year.

“African professionals and organizations are not passive in the continent’s energy sector expansion, but rather, they represent the leaders and key drivers of Africa’s energy sector success,” said Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, is the African Energy Chamber’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event.

– CAJ News