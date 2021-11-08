Avon automates reps registration platform

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has launched an automated online registration platform on its website that simplifies the process of joining and registering new representatives.

The introduction of the online registration platform is set to enhance the multinational cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and personal care company’s lead management process.

“Over the years, we have consistently embraced the colossal opportunities presented by technology, and the convenience and reach of digital,” said Mikey Bicknell, Executive Sales Director at Avon.

“The new platform unlocks new possibilities for prospective Avon Representatives to experience real time and a hassle-free welcome journey into the Avon family.”

Being an Avon Representative provides an opportunity to earn an income, part time or full time, by selling quality, affordable beauty and skincare products at the back of resource-based marketing and sales support by the company.

Avon Business owners run small businesses and collaborate with representatives to make Avon products available and convenient to customers.

“The good news is, although the process is now automated, Business Owners still qualify for an appointment bonus when a new Representative is assigned to them as soon as they have placed their first invoiced order,” explained Bicknell.

“The platform will allow Business Owners to focus less on manual administration and avail more time to gear their Representatives for success by signing them up for training and guiding them on how to maximise on sales through Avon’s various digital channels.”

Avon has also launched an online recruitment campaign to attract new representatives.

Traditionally, Avon business owners would actively search for and recruit new representatives.

The campaign uses digital intel to identify digital savvy representatives who are actively seeking opportunities to earn an income and automatically links them to business owners through the automated registration platform.

– CAJ News