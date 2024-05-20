Djibuouti to open major data centre in 2026

from SAID ABOUBAKER in Djibouti City, Djibouti

Djibouti Correspondent

DJIBOUTI, (CAJ News) – THE Djibouti Sovereign Fund and Paix Data Centres have sealed a joint venture for the construction of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre in the East African country.

The partners believe this is a landmark project representing a significant milestone in Africa’s digital infrastructure development and underscores the commitment of both parties to fostering innovation and growth in the region.

This data centre is to have about 50 000 square feet of net usable space and up to 5 megawatts of critical power. The first phase is expected to open in 2026.

The facility will serve as a strategic interconnection hub for internet service providers, cloud providers, financial institutions, and enterprises seeking reliable and scalable infrastructure to support their digital initiatives.

Ten undersea cables connect to Djibouti, with further cables under construction, making the data centre a key access point for PAIX and its customers that wish to serve emerging markets in the region.

Wouter van Hulten, PAIX Data Centres Chief Executive Officer, speaking at the launch, said the strong network hub that is created by the aggregation of multiple undersea cable landing points connecting to terrestrial cables made Djibouti a highly attractive gateway.

The executive disclosed they had received strong interest from their connectivity, social media and cloud customers seeking to serve the emerging markets that could be accessed by these cables.

“We plan to develop thriving magnetic cloud and content hubs in Djibouti,” van Hulten said.

PAIX Data Centres is already operating in Accra (Ghana) and Nairobi (Kenya).

Slim Feriani, CEO of the Djibouti Sovereign Fund, noted Djibouti plays a strategic role in facilitating connectivity between Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“PAIX Djibouti will serve as a catalyst for digital inclusion and economic development, empowering businesses to unlock new opportunities and realize their full potential in the digital age,” Feriani said.

The joint venture brings together industry expertise and local knowledge to deliver world-class data center services tailored to the unique needs of Djibouti and the East African region.

– CAJ News