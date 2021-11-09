Cape Town airport back in full swing

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Cape Town International Airport in October attained the highest total number of passengers over the past two years.

This is an indication of the reopening of the skies by the government since the easing of the coronavirus lockdowns paying off.

Activity at Cape Town’s main airport is projected to rise significantly with the introduction of international flights and the upcoming festive season.

According to the route network update provided by the Cape Town Air Access (CTAA), the domestic terminal at achieved a passenger recovery rate of 65 percent for October when compared to the same period in 2019.

This is the highest domestic recovery rate for 2021.

“So far and all expectations are that it will rise event further as we approach the holiday season,” CTAA, a division of Wesgro, stated.

October also had the highest total passenger numbers, reaching just over 466 000.

The previous was April.

The international terminal also continued with material improvements in its recovery rate during the month of October.

The 34 percent passenger recovery achieved, when compared to October 2019, is the highest international passenger recovery seen since international travel resumed a year ago.

A total passenger numbers of 71 000 was attained in October.

“This is by far the highest number of passengers for 2021 to date,” CTAA stated.

Meanwhile, Etihad will introduce a three-times-per week service from Abu Dhabi – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Johannesburg – Abu Dhabi from November 25.

United Airlines will re-introduce the thrice-weekly service from Newark – Cape Town from December 1.

Virgin Atlantic will re-introduce the three-times per-week service from Cape Town – London Heathrow from November 17.

The coastal Cape Town is South Africa’s tourism hub.

Its airport is the main international gateway to the metropolitan, being the second-busiest airport in the country and the third in Africa.

– CAJ News