Airlines interest in the Mother City peaks

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CAPE Town has been a hive of activity as airlines make their debut, restart flights and increase frequencies to the coastal city.

RwandAir doubled frequencies on its Kigali-Harare-Cape Town route from three to six times per week from November 7.

British Airways increased frequencies on their London, Heathrow – Cape Town route from daily to double daily on November 14.

Air Mauritius restarted their Mauritius to Cape Town flight on November 16. It will operate two flights per week until January 2023.

United Airlines celebrated its inaugural flight between Washington, Dulles and Cape Town on November 18.

The carrier will operate year-round with three flights per week.

This service positions United Airlines as the first carrier to offer a direct service between the United States capital and South Africa’s Mother City.

Lift, the local airline, has added the Durban – Cape Town service to its network.

The flight resumed operations from November 25 with year-round, double-daily flights.

Meanwhile, the addition of the direct flight between Mauritius and Cape Town is poised to increase cargo volumes between the two destinations.

Between January and October this year, the Western Cape’s total two-way air cargo volumes exceeded 32 000 air metric tonnes, representing an 80 percent volume recovery compared to the same period in 2019.

– CAJ News