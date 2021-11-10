Joburg restaurant first to install air purification system

from AKANI CHAUKE in Johannesburg, South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE installation of the first air purification system, using optimised photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) technology, in South Africa’s hospitality industry is timely amid the possibility of a fourth COVID-19 wave.

Bottega Cafe in Johannesburg is the first eatery in the country to have the Airocide unit that uses National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) technology installed into their facility.

3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals has installed the technology poised to create clean, clear air that is free from airborne pathogens like viruses and bacteria.

This historic installation comes on the back of a collaboration established with the Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) in October.

Emphasis was placed on identifying COVID-19 preventative tools like Airocide ahead of the predicted fourth wave.

PCO technology is said to be proven to kill 99,9 percent of SARS-CoV-2 within minutes.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

“With the very real possibility of a fourth wave and increased restrictions being imposed on South Africans over the summer holiday and festive season period, the launch of Airocide into the South African market couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Walter Mbatha, Chief Executive Officer of 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals.

He believes it is vital for the tourism and hospitality industry to provide their patrons and guests with peace of mind that their establishments have been fitted with technology that has been lab tested and clinically proven to be effective against SARS-CoV-2.

“It could be the difference between the life or death of many businesses,” Mbatha said.

Wendy Alberts, the CEO of RASA, hailed the installation at Bottega as an important and exciting milestone for the restaurant and hospitality industry locally.

Restaurants in South Africa have borne the brunt of the lockdown the South African government has imposed to curb the most severe outbreak of COVID-19 in the continent.

During the hard lockdown, such as the one imposed initially in March 2020 and the last festive season, no alcohol may be sold anywhere during the lockdown.

Restaurants must also adhere to limited operating hours and reduce the number of clients per sitting. A significant proportion of restaurants’ profits come from alcohol sales.

3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals is one of the largest black owned pharmaceutical companies in South Africa.

It landed the global partnership and exclusive distribution rights from Airocide SteriLumen, a United States-based air purification and infection control technology company.

– CAJ News