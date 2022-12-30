Pele: The King of football in pictures

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IF there was a world’s heroes acre, Brazilian and global football legend, Pelé, would be the first one to be buried at that shrine. There are no qualms about it – the globally celebrated King Pele is the football monarch of this world. Pele can’t be compared with any soccer pretenders, he is indeed an unmatched global legend.

Don’t forget that Pelé made history in 1970, when he became the only man on earth to win three World Cup titles with Brazil. Pelé can’t be compared with any soccer players. He is undoubtedly the world’s best ever football icon. Though he is no more, Pele remained unmatched.

All continents in the world, comprising Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia/Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America unanimously agreed Pele was the only king of football globally.

THE WORLD COMMENTS ABOUT PELE: Pele scored an astonishing 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil and averaged almost a goal a game during his club career, which spanned from 1956 to 1977.

Already, the world has witnessed former football players, current football players, officials, politicians, musicians, traditionalists, churches, technology experts, and of course football fans giving themselves a minute of silence as they pay tribute to Brazilian and global football legend – Pele.

GERMANY LEGENDS COMMEND ABOUT PELE:

Germany great Franz Beckenbauer played with Pele in the late 1970s in the United States at the end of their playing careers.

Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich’s honorary president, wrote on the club’s website: “Today, football lost the greatest man in its history – and I lost a unique friend.

“Born in Tres Coracoes, Pele had three hearts: for football, for his family and for all people. Someone who played with the stars and always stayed down to earth.

“I went to the US in 1977 because I really wanted to play on a team with Pele at New York Cosmos. This time at his side was one of the greatest experiences of my career.

“We became champions together right away, and Pele then just called me his brother. It was an unimaginable honour for me. Football will always belong to you! You will always be here. Thank you for your game, O Rei!”.

The world’s football government body, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) also paid a lengthy tribute the Brazilian and global football king, Pele as they described him: “Pele: Immortal – forever with us.”

The Brazilian legend is seen here showcasing his dribbling skills, Pele remains the unmatched global football icon

MESSI COMMENTS ABOUT PELE

He will never be forgotten’

Argentina’s World Cup winner Lionel Messi posted a picture on Instagram of him with Pele with the message: “Rest in peace, @pele.”

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of him receiving an award from Pele and wrote: “My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

“A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football.

“An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance.

“He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.”

NEYMAR COMMENTS ABOUT PELE

Neymar equalled Pele’s Brazil goals record at the World Cup in Qatar. He paid tribute on his Instagram account, to Pele’s skills but also for giving a “voice to the poor and to black people and visibility to Brazil.”

Neymar wrote: “Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that sentence, beautiful, is incomplete.

“I would say that before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything.

“He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people and especially: Gave visibility to Brazil.

“Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic remains. Pele is ETERNAL!!”

PELE’S UNMATCHED FOOTBALL LEGACY:

Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he became better known as ‘Pele’ and is widely considered the best player to have ever graced a football pitch. He scored 77 goals in just 92 international appearances for Brazil and was part of world-renowned teams that won three World Cups between 1958 and 1970.

Pele’s 21-year domestic career saw him represent just two clubs. Debuting in 1956 for boyhood team Santos, he made 636 appearances for the club prior to spending two years with New York Cosmos of the now-abolished North American Soccer League. Upon retirement in 1976, he had scored 655 club goals in 700 games.

– CAJ News