SADC commits to peace in Great Lakes region

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc has reiterated its commitment to peace in the volatile Great Lakes region (GLR).

SADC, the 16-country bloc, has concluded a meeting regarding the implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation (PSC) Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the GLR.

The event also focused on the forthcoming Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) of the PSC Framework.

Elias Mpedi Magosi, SADC Executive Secretary, reiterated SADC’s continued commitment, particularly the SADC Secretariat, in working with the GLR in processes to consolidate peace, stability and support to peace building and regional cooperation in that region.

He was speaking during a recent virtual courtesy call by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the GLR, Huang Xia.

Huang disclosed that the UN was in the process of reviewing the implementation of the Action Plan since its adoption in July 2021.

“This is an opportunity for SADC to join in participatory processes and make contributions,” the envoy said.

SADC member states, namely the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zambia are in the GLR.

Other GLR countries are Central African Republic (CAR), Burundi, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan and Sudan.

– CAJ News