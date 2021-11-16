Kids paying the price in CAR conflict

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR)

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – MORE than 155 children have been killed or maimed in the Central African Republic (CAR) over the past two years.

The United Nations Office for Children and Armed Conflict revealed the figures for July 2019 to June 2021.

More than 845 children were recruited as soldiers.

Some 249 girls were raped.

Over 116 children were kidnapped.

There were 41 attacks against schools and 31 attacks on hospitals.

Most grave violations were committed by armed groups.

Nevertheless, 5 percent were attributed to the national army and other security personnel.

“The security situation in the Central African Republic has rapidly worsened in recent months. Children are paying a high price for these renewed hostilities,” said Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba.

As of 30 June 2021, more than 2,8 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance in CAR.

Over 717 000 people had been internally displaced in the landlocked country.

– CAJ News