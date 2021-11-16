Mauritius tourism on the recovery path

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS has safely welcomed over 80 000 holidaymakers to its shores since the reopening of borders to fully vaccinated visitors.

Bookings through to year end are looking promising, with a targeted average growth of 25 percent in arrivals.

“In Mauritius, we continue to prioritise the health of our population, and our staggered reopening was part of this carefully planned policy,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Steven Obeegadoo.

“Since the reopening of our borders on the 1st of October, we have safely welcomed over 80,000 travelers to date, and look forward to welcoming many more to our home.”

Next week Mauritius will be hosting a familiarisation trip, with tour operators from France, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, India, Reunion, South Africa and Kenya.

The Mauritian health authorities are continuing to implement a wide-ranging COVID-19 response.

They are prioritising the rollout of booster doses for those who are already double vaccinated.

The vaccination of 15 to 18-year-olds is also well underway.

Close to 85 percent of the adult population in Mauritius is already double vaccinated.

This is one of the highest rates anywhere in the world.

Mauritius has confirmed 18 979 cases, including 240 deaths.

– CAJ News