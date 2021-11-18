Ngoma named CFO of the Year

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – BONGI Ngoma, the national head of audit of the Auditor-General of South Africa, has been named the country’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Year.

She has received the accolade at the 2021 CFO Awards.

The awards brought the curtain down the eighth edition of the annual gala event for finance executives, held in Johannesburg.

Ngoma walked away with three out of ten prizes, including the CFO of the Year, the Public Sector CFO of the Year and the Transformation & Empowerment Award.

Notably, this is the first time a public sector CFO has taken the CFO of the Year title.

Ngoma served as the CFO of the Auditor-General of South Africa for nine years, until she was appointed as the national head of audit in June 2021.

She was instrumental in overseeing the execution of a strategy which was robust enough to see the Office of the Auditor-General through many challenging times.

She implemented budget compliance and efficiency measures while also achieving a Level 1 B-BBEE score for two consecutive years.

During her tenure as a CFO, Ngoma focused on improving the AGSA’s relationship with various key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Young CFO of the Year title was awarded to Sheldon Friedericksen of the Fedgroup.

– CAJ News