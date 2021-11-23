ZANU-PF SA mourns Khaya Moyo

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) in South Africa has mourned the passing of liberation struggle icon, Simon Khaya Moyo.

The former cabinet minister and party spokesman and chairman as well as ex-Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa, died recently of cancer, aged 76.

The deceased has been described a true patriot, courageous and selfless freedom fighter.

ZANU-PF SA credited him with the formation of party structures post-independence, hence his death was a blow to the ruling party and country.

“… (This is) given his contribution to the liberation struggle, development of Zimbabwe and quest for sustained unity and peace,” said Kennedy Mandaza ZANU-PF SA Secretary for Information and Publicity.

Mandaza said Moyo played a critical role in the formation of the first diaspora structure in South Africa.

The late Moyo was ambassador from 2007 to 2011.

“He will be missed for his invaluable advice and guidance which saw many other diaspora structures being formed across the globe.”

“ZANU-PF South Africa will forever cherish the hard work and commitment that Cde S K Moyo gave to the growth and relevance of the ZANU-PF external structures.”

Mandaza paid the SA district’s condolences to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ZANU-PF and the Moyo family.

“Cde Moyo ran his race and finished it strongly,” Mandaza said.

“What remains is for us to continue with his good work, supporting the President and ZANU-PF in building the Zimbabwe we want, brick by brick, stone upon stone, in peace and unity.”

Moyo was laid to rest at the National Liberation Heroes Acre on Monday.

– CAJ News