US boosts funds to Zimbabwe recovery efforts

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United States has contributed $5,7 million to support people experiencing vulnerability to food insecurity across Zimbabwe.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has made the funds available to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

This brings USAID’s contributions to over US$45 million over the past year.

Urban populations will benefit from the contribution through WFP’s Urban Resilience Building Programme which aims to reach up to 180 000 households across 19 urban domains.

Additionally, 14,000 rural households in eight districts will receive support through WFP’s Food Assistance for Assets Programme.

“The United States will continue to bring critical food assistance to the most vulnerable Zimbabweans,” said USAID Acting Mission Director, Zeb Simpson.

“At the same time, we are working to equip households and communities with the skills and resources they need to overcome the shocks and challenges they face.”

The situation is of particular concern in Zimbabwean urban areas, where 42 percent of the population are estimated to be food insecure, many impacted by the loss of informal jobs because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Some 5,3 million people across the country of 15 million people are facing food insecurity despite the bumper harvest this season.

“We have seen that resilience building activities are key to helping people move beyond a cycle of dependence and as such both programmes aim to improve livelihood opportunities and provide a regular source of food and nutrition security to people experiencing hardship,” said WFP Country Director and representative, Francesca Erdelmann.

Despite the positive impact resilience building programmes have on communities, WFP operations in Zimbabwe remain underfunded – with US$65 million required over the next six months.

– CAJ News