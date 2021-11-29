SADC’s tourism publication launches

by DION HENRICK

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTHERN Africa’s prime travel and tourism publication has been launched in a landmark development aimed at enhancing the growth of these industries.

Rivers Travel, as the daily online publication is aptly named, has been launched in Cape Town, South Africa.

The official launch is scheduled for Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe in February 2022.

Further launches are set for Okavango Delta in Botswana in April and later in Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Tanzania / Zanzibar.

In addition to the digital and online versions (https://rivers.travel/), Rivers Travel will have a quarterly magazine that will be distributed in all major airlines, airports, hotels and resorts in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“Rivers Travel is the game-changer for the hospitality, travel and tourism business in the SADC region,” said SK Media Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Savious Kwinika.

He noted the publication was launched at a time COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the hospitality and tourism sector.

“Now is the time to help revive the industry through aggressive marketing. This is where Rivers Travel comes into the picture. This top-notch tourism publication is set to impress the market, SADC governments, airlines, restaurants, hotels and resorts.”

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Rivers Travel was initially born to promote travel and tourism in six SADC regional member states comprising Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

However, management added to the list the regional economic powerhouse South Africa as well as Mauritius, Malawi, Tanzania and Zanzibar to ensure the region gets wide exposure as a major tourist destination.

Rivers Travel draws inspiration from the Zambezi River, whose attractions include Kariba – the world’s largest man-made lake, (in both Zambia and Zimbabwe), Cahora Bassa Dam (Mozambique), Batoka Dam, Itezhi-Tezhi and Kazungula.

The river is mighty, flowing through six countries on an amazing 2 700-km journey from its source in north-western Zambia to the Indian Ocean.

It is the fourth longest river in Africa, after the Nile, Congo and Niger rivers.

Zambezi is called Southern Africa’s ‘river of life’ due to its support of thousands of people and an array of wildlife through its rich vegetation, water catchments, floodplain soils and fish life.

Zambezi draws thousands of tourists to partake in activities such as sightseeing, rafting, boating, cruising, water-skiing, bungee jumping and game viewing.

Rivers Travel is a catalyst to growth of the tourism and travel industry.

The publication showcases one of the most fascinating rivers in Africa as a major tourist attraction but a lifeline and constant source of income for millions.

Rivers Travel brings high quality media coverage in the tourism and travel sector.

It has evolved into a vibrant, thriving and dependable tourism media voice that delivers excellent service to all SADC countries, at par with the highest international standards.

It profiles hotels and resorts, hospitality industry executives, tourism bodies, wildlife and environment.

– CAJ News