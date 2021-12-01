Zimbabwe praised for tackling childhood

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded Zimbabwe for strides made in strengthening cancer management.

This is part of the country’s efforts to make Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) services more accessible.

With the growing number of NCDs and the impact COVID-19 has had on people with cancer and other NCDs, steps have been taken to devise a comprehensive cancer strategy that looks at all aspects of cancer management in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health and Child Care has shown interest to be one of the focus countries for the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC) in the Africa region.

The initiative enables participating countries to access technical and financial support to strengthen the health systems and raise awareness on childhood cancers.

The move is poised to improve cancer management for children in Zimbabwe.

“WHO looks forward to working with the Zimbabwean government to come up with a sustainable childhood cancer programme that will improve chances of survival for children with cancer in the country and reduce their suffering,” said Dr Sharon Kapambwe, WHO African Technical Officer for Cancer.

The WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer was launched in 2018 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with the aim to increase cancer survival rates for children with cancer to at least 60 percent globally by 2030.

Zimbabwe’s health sector has remained defiant in the face of economic challenges.

The country has also been lauded for its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

– CAJ News