Nokia 02-4G launched in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HMD Global has launched the Nokia 02-4G in South Africa.

Priced from R1 299 (US$71), the dual-SIM gadget is described as an affordable and highly durable smartphone that is built to last longer.

“With consumers demanding more value than ever, Nokia 02-4G offers a modern smartphone experience in a device that can withstand the cut and thrust of daily life – and all for an affordable price,” said Adam Ferguson, Global Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global.

According to the manufacturer, Nokia 02-4G is equipped with a revamped design backed by more than 50 industry-leading durability tests, including a protective display and IP52 rating against dust and water spray.

It runs Android 12 (Go edition), said to bring a faster, smarter experience with transparent privacy controls and it two years of security updates.

Nokia 02-4G spots a camera said to be versatile and flexible at an entry-level price point.

It is available in Dark Cyan or Charcoal and comes in 1/32 GB memory and storage configurations.

The Nokia 02-4G is available is available through MTN and selected retailers.

– CAJ News