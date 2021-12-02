Yellow fever wreaks havoc in Ghana

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – AN outbreak of yellow fever has left 35 people dead in Ghana over the past two months.

Some 202 cases of the disease have been reported between October 15 and November 27.

Of these, 70 have been confirmed.

These have been detected in the Bono, Oti, Savannah and Upper West regions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that cases were confirmed mostly from nomadic populations who had moved from Nigeria into a forest reserve in the Savannah region, which is visited by tourists.

The region shares porous borders with Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, highlighting the potential for spread outside of Ghana.

Cases in Ghana range from four months to 70 years.

The individuals have presented symptoms of body pain, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, jaundice and bleeding from the gums.

Females accounted for 52 percent of the cases.

Yellow fever is endemic in Ghana.

The West African country started a vaccination campaign at the beginning of November, targeting over 54 900 people aged 6 months to 60 years.

Yellow fever is a viral infection spread by a particular species of mosquito.

Vaccination is the most important means of preventing yellow fever.

– CAJ News