Mass murder of Mali civilians condemned

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THERE is widespread condemnation to the killing of more than 30 civilians by an armed group in central Mali this past weekend.

They were killed in a vehicle transporting them to the weekly market in Bandiagara.

Among those killed were children and women.

No less than 18 other people were also injured.

El-Ghassim Wane, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General, condemned the attack.

“This deliberate attack against civilians, which constitutes a serious breach of International Human Rights Law and Humanitarian Law, once again highlights the urgency of the restoration of security and state authority throughout Mali,” the envoy stated.

Ned Price, Spokesperson of the United States Department of State, also denounced the attack.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Malian people and will continue to partner with them in their pursuit of a safe, prosperous, and democratic future,” Price said.

Mali, the landlocked West African country of 21 million people, is under siege from Islamist groups.

The UN Security Council established its Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in 2013.

It has become the UN’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission, with more than 200 peacekeepers killed out of a force of about 15 200.

– CAJ News