Ramaphosa urges vaccinations amid fourth wave

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the call on South Africans to get vaccinated as the country heads into a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

The spike in infections has coincided with the run-up to the festive season.

South Africa’s rapid infections are attributed to the Omicron variant that was brought to global attention by local scientists nearly two weeks ago.

It appears to be dominating new infections in most provinces.

“As we enter the fourth wave, and as the country gears up for the festive season, the urgent priority is for more people to get vaccinated,” Ramaphosa stated.

He was writing on his weekly newsletter delivered to the nation on Monday.

The president said scientific evidence showed vaccination as the most effective means of preventing the spread of new infections, and that vaccines reduce severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

“South Africa now has sufficient supplies of vaccines and we have vaccine stations set up in every part of the country,” he assured.

“As every day passes, and as infections rise, the reasons to get vaccinated become more compelling and the need becomes ever more urgent.”

Ramaphosa said the government would soon be convening a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council to review the state of the pandemic.

“This will enable us to take whatever further measures are needed to keep people safe and healthy,” he explained.

Ramaphosa last addressed the nation on Sunday last week when the government said it would maintain Level One of the lockdown.

South Africa has confirmed more than 3 million cases of the COVID-19, including more than 89 966 deaths as of the past weekend.

It has administered more than 26,348 million vaccines.

“I call on all South Africans to go out and get vaccinated without delay,” Ramaphosa stated.

– CAJ News