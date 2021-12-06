SA Tourism Month launches at Dubai Expo

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa believes green energy presents investors, particularly those from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a strong opportunity for growth.

This was the prevailing theme of the African country’s top envoy in the Middle East nation, where The Tourism Month on the South African pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai was launched to great fanfare this past weekend.

Delegates from around the world gathered to get a taste of the South African nation.

“South Africa presents the UAE with possibilities that can help address its own challenges – particularly around renewable energy,” Saad Cachalia, South Africa’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said.

“Investment opportunities lie within wind and solar PV energy generation, the manufacturing of solar and wind turbine technologies and components, and in energy storage.”

Cachalia added that the government’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) emphasises the urgency of diversifying the country’s energy basket.

“The IRP will provide substantial opportunities for private sector participation in the large-scale roll-out of renewable energy generation capacity, particularly wind and solar powered.”

The South African envoy highlighted the country’s growing trade and industry, saying that it was ripe for foreign direct investment.

“Government has made efforts to modernise industry according to global standards,” Cachalia said.

“The emerging technologies coming out of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are determining the direction of industry, therefore, considerable amounts of planning and investment is going into upgrading it.”

South Africa is hailed as an attractive destination for investors who are looking to expand their portfolios, thanks to its diverse economy which at R5,52 trillion (around US$335,4 billion – is the 33rd largest in the world.

Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo, South African Tourism’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, speaking at the pavilion, explained the uniqueness of the country apart.

“When you come to South Africa it is not about seeing things and doing things,” he said.

“You can do that anywhere else in the world. When you come to South Africa, you come to be renewed from the inside out.”

In spite of the resurgent COVID-19, South Africa has decided to trust its scientists’ research and remains open to travellers looking to travel during the upcoming holiday season.

“South Africa is open for business. We are confidently open because we had put in the work (during lockdown) to make sure your holiday is safe and enjoyable,” Khumalo told delegates.

– CAJ News