Huawei P series rebrands as “Pura”

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI is rebranding its P series smartphone, now to be known as the “Pura Series.”

The P series began in 2012 with a lineup that the company said was dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging and design.

“Now, after over a decade, this iconic camera-centric smartphone series is undergoing a transformation, reborn as the “Pura Series,” the devices maker stated.

According to Huawei, this name change signifies an evolution and with Pura, meaning “Purity,” the rebrand “sets a new tone, signifying a bold fusion of fashion and technology, refined design, and an audacious vision for the future of mobile photography.”

A key focus of the Pura Series is said to be its dedication to aesthetic design.

Huawei reiterated the transition from the P Series to Pura marks the beginning of a new era.

“…a fashion-forward era in the smartphone market, ready to embrace the interconnected ecosystem, where Pura smartphones are powerful imaging tools and stylish fashion statements.”

– CAJ News