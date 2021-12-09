Meetings Africa, Travel Indaba organiser confirmed

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism (SA Tourism) has appointed Synergy Business Events as the exhibition organiser for both Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba for the next three years.

The latter won an official tender process, in compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations.

“Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 are much needed and provide an opportunity to rebuild the leisure tourism and business events sector,” Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Chief Convention Bureau Officer of the South Africa National Convention Bureau (SANCB) said.

“We are confident that Synergy Business Events is the right partner to help us deliver outstanding events with value both for the delegates and exhibitors alike,” said Kotze-Nhlapo.

Synergy Business Events is an exhibitions and events company that provides an integrated solution to exhibition management, from conception to execution.

The company has previously managed Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba.

They are lauded for extensive experience in managing local and international events and exhibitions in various industries.

“It is indeed an honour and privilege to serve South African Tourism once again,” Tiisetso Tau, Synergy Business Events Managing Director, said.

Meetings Africa is scheduled for February 28 to March 2 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Africa’s Travel Indaba will be hosted from May 2-5 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

Plans are to host both summits as physical events with limited virtual components.

The last Meetings Africa was hosted in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Africa’s Travel Indaba did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to global restrictions on movement and immigration regulations necessitated by the pandemic.

– CAJ News