Radisson Hotel accelerates expansion in Nigeria

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – RADISSON Hotel Group has signed three new hotels in Nigeria as it continues its ambitious growth in the country.

These new hotels include the highly anticipated debut of the upscale lifestyle Radisson RED brand to Nigeria and cementing the group’s introduction in the capital Abuja with two brands.

The hotels add over 400 rooms to Radisson’s Nigerian portfolio comprising 11 hotels in operation and under development, placing the group firmly on track to reach their objective of 15 hotels in Africa’s largest economy by 2025.

The accelerated expansion in Nigeria mirrors the focus territories of Lagos and Abuja.

Establishments include the Radisson Collection Hotel and Conference Centre Abuja, Radisson Blu Hotel Abuja CBD and the debut of Radisson RED Lagos VI. The latter is the first Radisson RED hotel in West Africa and third in Africa.

These signings have, to date this year, increased Radisson’s Nigerian pipeline by 50 percent with a rise from nearly 850 rooms to almost 1 300 rooms.

“They are all under active construction as well, aligned with our African accelerated pipeline strategy which has kept us in the steady lead in terms of pipeline materialization,” said Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with over 1 700 hotels in operation and under development.

– CAJ News