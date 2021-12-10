Over 2 000 dead in cholera hotspots

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 2 700 people have died this year from a cholera outbreak afflicting Central and West Africa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the 2 732 deaths from 87 348 cases.

Nigeria, the West African country, is the worst affected, with 2 431 deaths from 75 079 cases.

This is the worst outbreak in three years in the above-mentioned regions of Africa.

The previous worst toll was 731 deaths from 57 885 cases.

Last year, no less than 436 people died from 22 964 incidences in Central and West African regions.

Benin and Cameroon are the latest countries to report outbreaks of the water borne disease.

Since early October, Benin has confirmed 113 cases and six deaths in the northwestern region of Djougou.

In Cameroon’s Central and South-West regions, 55 cases and four deaths have been recorded since late October.

Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

Usually spread in water, it is fatal if not treated right away.

– CAJ News