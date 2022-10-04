SADC forecasts free and fair Lesotho polls

from TSOANELO MOKHAHLANE in Maseru, Lesotho

Lesotho Bureau

MASERU, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) is confident of credible elections in Lesotho this week.

SADC’s Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) has been in Lesotho since September 25 to observe the polls set for Friday.

Head of the SEOM, Frans Kapofi, said since arrival, the mission has observed general calm and peace, which he said were signs of the progressing democratic culture of the nation.

“SADC urges all registered voters to exercise their civic and political rights by going out to vote on 7th October 2022,” Kapofi said.

“We encourage all stakeholders to ensure that these elections are conducted in a peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible” he added.

SADC is looking forward to an electoral process that adheres to democratic values and principles envisioned in the SADC Treaty, the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation; and the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

The observers have been deployed to all ten districts of Lesotho, where there are 80 constituencies.

SEOM will release a preliminary statement on the National Assembly Elections on October 9.

Basotho will elect all 120 members of the National Assembly, the lower house of the Parliament.

Moeketsi Majoro is the incumbent prime minister of the country of over 2 million people.

– CAJ News