Vic Falls hive of activity with three new hotels

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – BOUYED by the official opening of a hotel, lodge and guesthouse in Victoria Falls at the peak of the COVID-19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa believes Zimbabwe is on course to meet its target of a US$5 billion tourism industry by 2025.

The tourism capital city has been a hive of activity in recent days as Mnangagwa presided over the launch of the Palm River Hotel, Nkosi Guest Lodge and Zambezi Boutique respectively.

The facilities were built during the grueling lockdown that has been in place since April 2021, much to the detriment of tourism.

“These new investments by the tourism sector demonstrate confidence in the country’s future and will go a long way in accelerating recovery of the sector,” Mnangagwa said.

“The target of a $5 billion tourism industry by 2025 is achievable as evidenced by the tourism investments. These will provide a competitive market driven and diversified product range,” he said.

The president commended the tourism sector for its continued focus towards the realization of the outcomes outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025).

It is part of a strategy to attain Upper Middle-Income Society status by 2030.

Mnangagwa officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Palm River Hotel in July 2020, marking commencement of construction and the hotel that opened its doors on December 1- fully booked.

There were 31 rooms on offer, with the rest in the 73-room facility to take bookings for 2022.

The Zambezi Boutique, with its high-end luxury suites was constructed under 12 months beginning in November 2020, at a cost of $900 000.

Nkosi Guest Lodge is a $48-million hotel.

Mnangagwa encouraged investors in Victoria Falls to adopt renewable energy and turn the city into a leading green tourism destination.

He also urged players in the tourism sector to develop new products and attract more investments leveraging on the opening up of new resorts in areas around Gwayi-Shangani Dam, Tugwi-Mukosi Dam and the emerging Binga, Bumi Hills and Kanyemba tourism corridor among others.

“We are determined to make sure that our country is an investment destination where capital feels safe,” Mnangagwa assured.

– CAJ News