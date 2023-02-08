Last chance to enter LG ambassador challenge

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RESIDENTS of Gauteng have until Sunday to enter a competition rewarding those with innovative and sustainable ideas aimed at empowering their communities.

This is under the aegis of the LG Electronics’ Global Ambassador Challenge.

It was launched in South Africa in 2022.

This year, LG aims to increase the number of entrants from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community projects for increased community development in Gauteng.

“The inspiring response to last year’s challenge informs us of a pressing need for community development in South Africa,” said President of LG South Africa, Jinkook Kang.

“At the heart of these communities are brilliant minds who hold key innovations for a healthy and sustainable future,” the executive added.

“We are eager to collaborate with residents and leaders and encourage them to share their visions of social upliftment with us so that together, we can make them impactful realities.”

Winners will be announced at the LG headquarters in Midrand, Gauteng on February 22.

Each winner will receive a grant of almost R150 000 (over US$5 500) to fund their community-enriching projects and stand to be recognised as official LG ambassadors.

This is LG’s annual corporate social responsibility initiative.

The three winners of the 2022 challenge steer projects encompassing transformative innovation from communities in Soweto and Pretoria.

Cavall-Ann Elliott’s project aims to empower young people with digital education, Annette Hole of Keagile Project Partners hopes to change her community with an agriculture project, and Sarah Shkaidy looks to provide community members with the tools and resources to live sustainably by starting a bakery.

– CAJ News