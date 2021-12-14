MTN acquires 5G license in Nigeria

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – PAN Africa’s largest mobile network, MTN has succeeded in its bid for a 3.5GHz spectrum license in Nigeria, the West African country that is its biggest market.

This paves way for the rollout of fifth generation (5G) network.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is auctioning the spectrum licence.

The acquisition of the licence is a significant step towards achieving the goals of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-25).

“Acquisition of the spectrum will enable the rollout of 5G services to MTN Nigeria’s customers,” MTN Nigeria stated.

“Our successful bid presents an opportunity to be at the forefront of delivering these technological advancements to as many Nigerians as possible,” said Karl Toriaola, MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer.

5G offers faster data speeds and lower latency.

MTN, the South African-headquartered operator, has over 58 million subscribers in Nigeria, the continent’s most populous nation of an estimated 112 million people.

– CAJ News