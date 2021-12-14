Fourth wave floors Vic Falls carnival

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE Victoria Falls Carnival has been postponed for the second year running because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the fourth wave, triggered by the Omicron variant, organisers have pushed the event to April and May next year.

The organisers believe the new timing would also give the event its deserved status as a stand-alone away from the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“For the past nine years, the Vic Falls Carnival has always taken place over the New Year period, cementing it as one of Africa’s top New Year events. In 2022, the organisers have looked to reformat the event,” reads a statement from the organisers.

“Vic Falls Carnival is Africa’s celebration of its diverse culture, food and arts and as such deserves its own stand-alone date.

“They have chosen a long weekend that offers festival-goers more competitive packages, a wider selection of artists from around the continent and great weather that allows you to see the Victoria Falls in all its glory after the summer rains.”

The Victoria Falls Carnival has been held nine times.

Close to 10 000 revelers from across the globe would flood Victoria Falls, making the carnival one of the major tourism draw cards.

It is traditionally held over three days with the bush train party on December 29 and cross over show on New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Last year the event was postponed as COVID-19 cases spiked when the world was hit by the third coronavirus, triggered by the Delta variant.

However, organisers of the Victoria Falls Carnival are buoyant ahead of resumption early next year.

“Africa’s most exhilarating music and adventure festival, The Vic Falls Carnival, returns in 2022 at one of the Seven Wonders of the World for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, bigger and better than ever,” read a statement.

“Adrenalin-pumping adventure, an incredible setting and a music hungry crowd all mixed with local and international music-fans boasting a line-up that showcases the best talent from around Africa.”

The organisers are however cognizant of the prevailing COVID-19 requirement to enter Zimbabwe.

Visitors are required to produce a valid 48-hour PCR Negative certificate.

Testing is also done locally at the visitors’ cost.

Each test costs US$60.

– CAJ News