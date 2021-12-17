Fight against gender violence intensified

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A LEADING consumer finance company in the region is organizing a race to raise awareness around the plight of South African women and gender-based violence (GBV).

RCS, which serves more than 2,5 million customers across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana, is organizing the event.

Aptly scheduled for Reconciliation Day – a public holiday that centres around national unity – the RCS Gugs Race will take place virtually, uniting runners and supporters of the national fight against what President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the ‘second pandemic.’

“Our inaugural survey revealed statistically what we knew to be a reality on the ground – at least half of South Africa’s female population live in fear for their lives on a daily basis,” said Regan Adams, RCS Chief Executive Officer.

“It (GBV) is a reality that must be confronted, challenged and changed. The RCS Gugs Race has brought together runners from diverse communities for over two decades now, and every year we see support for this event growing. Let us never underestimate the power of a collective goal.”

Entries cost R100 per person, of which 10 percent will be donated to The Amy Foundation.

It is a non-profit organisation committed to developing and empowering South African youth from challenged and vulnerable communities.

Entrants will also receive a special 20 percent off on selected sneakers and trainers, courtesy of Superbalist, RCS’s newest retail partners.

– CAJ News