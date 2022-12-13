Makiwane is Eastern Cape Businesswoman of the Year

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NOCAWE Makiwane has been awarded Eastern Cape

Businesswoman of the Year 2022/2023.

The province’s Chamber of Business (ECCOB) conferred the award.

Makiwane is Director of AM Mfolozi Group Holdings, a financial and funeral services company.

She is also the Chief Executive Officer of National Funeral Undertakers Investment Company (NAFUICO), the holding company of 21st Century Life, a funeral and events services company she acquired with other entrepreneurs six years ago.

“I am very honored to receive this award from the ECCOB,” Makiwane said.

“I receive this award on behalf of the pioneers of the funeral industry in this province on whose shoulders I stand,” Makiwane said.

At the ceremony held at Hotel Savoy and Conference Centre in Mthatha, a total of 35 awards were handed to Eastern Cape business-people operating within the province and beyond.

It was the fifth time ECCOB held the event.

– CAJ News