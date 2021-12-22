Zimbabwe tightens lockdown measures

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – COINCIDING with the country marking National Unity Day, Zimbabwe has tightened lockdown measures against the latest surge of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The government has extended the Level Two lockdown by a further fortnight as it battles the fourth wave attributed to the Omicron variant.

Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said as a result all government departments will stop face-to-face meetings.

“All remaining end-of-year planning and other such critical meetings shall be held virtually,” she said.

Mutsvangwa was speaking during the 43rd post-Cabinet media briefing.

The information minister said communities were being urged to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures and that the lockdown at Level Two would be extended for another two weeks.

As at the time of going to press, Zimbabwe had 195 079 confirmed cases and 4 805 deaths.

The Southern African country marks Unity Day yearly on December 22.

It commemorates the merger of two revolutionary political parties, Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) in December 1987.

They merged to form ZANU Patriotic Front (PF), to stem post-independence violence.

– CAJ News