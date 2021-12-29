US, Kenya tackle Horn of Africa problems

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE United States and Kenya have discussed security issues bedeviling the East African region.

These include the crises in Ethiopia and Somalia.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State spoke about these issues on the phone with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson, confirmed the discussions held on Tuesday.

In Ethiopia, they agreed on the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, an end to human rights abuses and violations, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

Blinken expressed the strong support of the US for the mediation efforts of Kenyatta and African Union (AU) Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo.

On Somalia, Blinken underscored the importance of Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders concluding parliamentary and presidential elections immediately and free from irregularities that would jeopardize the credibility of the outcome.

Blinken noted the US opposition to the reported suspension of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

“They (Blinken and Kenyatta) agreed that all parties should refrain from escalatory actions and statements,” Price stated.

– CAJ News