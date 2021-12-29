Terror attack uproots thousands in Burkina Faso

from ISSOUF TRAORE in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, (CAJ News) – AID agencies fear more displacements in northern Burkina Faso, days after an attack by armed groups on a civilian convoy killed 41 people.

Thousands of people are fleeing the town of Titao, whose population is 155 000, and surrounding villages in the Loroum province following the attack on December 23.

“More displacements are expected as non-state armed groups are increasingly targeting civilians, ordering them to leave their villages or die,” a humanitarian spokesperson stated.

Around 100 000 people were forcibly displaced in the Nord and Centre-Nord regions since the beginning of December.

This is in addition to the more than 1,481 million internally displaced people (IDPs) already registered.

Severe access constraints are hampering the humanitarian response.

Needs include food, water, shelter, protection and psycho-social support.

Burkina Faso has experienced terror attacks that have peaked since 2016.

Muslim extremists are blamed for the attacks in the landlocked West African country that has suffered upheaval since independence in 1960.

The current government of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, in power since 2015, is battling to contain the terror.

– CAJ News