AU launches centre to silence the guns

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – THE official launch of the African Union Centre for Post-conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) is a major step in ensuring sustainable peace in the continent.

Launched in Egypt, the initiative focuses on addressing the needs of countries emerging from conflict.

It will address the needs of affected populations, prevent escalation of dispute, avoid relapse into violence, address the root causes of conflict and consolidate.

Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and Soha Gendi, Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt for African Organizations and Communities, officiated the launch.

African Diplomatic Corps based in the capital, Cairo, and relevant line ministries, departments and agencies of the Egyptian government witnessed the positive move.

AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in 2011 welcomed the proposal by Egypt to establish the PCRD.

The launch of the centre constitutes an important step in Africa’s efforts to operationalize the PCRD Policy Framework, adopted at the Banjul Summit in 2006.

The PCRD Policy Framework encompasses six pillars, namely security; humanitarian/emergency assistance; political governance and transition; socio-economic reconstruction and development; human rights, justice and reconciliation; and women and gender.

The 55-member AU in 2020 adopted the theme, “Silencing the Guns”, to address conflict.

– CAJ News