ThisTree partners with China’s NPP Power to sell and distribute lithium-ion batteries in Southern Africa

by GUGU LOURIE

JOHANNESBURG- SOUTH Africa-based ThisTree Technology Distribution has partnered with NPP Power, the fourth largest manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries in China, to sell and distribute batteries in the South African market to drive the energy transition.

NPP operates five different production facilities, including one in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and four in China (Dongguan, Guangzhou, Henan and Hunan).

NPP Power has established sales offices in mainland China and overseas offices in North America, Europe and Africa to establish itself as a global player in the energy transition.

NPP is entering the South African market for the first time. The company plans to consolidate its presence by expanding its upstream capacity in the region, which it has designated as Tier 1 and a key entry point into the sub-Saharan market.

Jason Wong, sales director at NPP, said South Africa had long been in the company’s plans as the market struggles with load shedding.

“NPP has recognised the current capacity gaps in South Africa. While the problem of power supply is a global challenge, South Africa has experienced severe power outages and we hope to fill the gaps so that we can enable sustainable power supply for both SMEs and large corporates. We have developed scalable solutions for residential consumption and we see further demand in this area.”

ThisTree Technology CEO SA Lloyd Nedohe praised the partnership as a landmark investment in South Africa as the country is on the cusp of a major energy transition where battery storage solutions will be critical to achieving NetZero and building energy independence for consumers facing severe grid constraints.

“We have a range of technology solutions, from ICT to energy and digital solutions, to support various forms of transition. BESS’s portfolio is important when it comes to South Africa’s investment plans for a just energy transition, and we are grateful for the NPP’s unwavering confidence in us. Their applications will help us with customers using base stations, solar power grids, electric vehicles, UPS systems and data centres.”

“These are exciting times and we have lithium-ion batteries on offer for customers of all sizes,” Nedohe added.

ThisTree Technology Distribution represents ICT and energy OEMs and distributes their products and services throughout Southern Africa.

Established in 2010, ThisTree Distribution is one of the few BBBEE Level 1 distributors in the country. The company has earned the trust of resellers and retailers for its diverse portfolio of brands. Resellers benefit from our excellent product knowledge and competitive pricing. They count on us for stock availability, fast delivery and attractive business terms.

NB: Lourie is a writer for https://techfinancials.co.za