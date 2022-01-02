Remembering God’s gift of water

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WIDELY mentioned in the bible, water is essential for life!

Water is used as a symbol of salvation, cleansing, the Holy Spirit and more.

Ezekiel 36:25-26 of the Contemporary English Version reads: “I will sprinkle you with clean water, and you will be clean and acceptable to me (Jehovah). I will wash away everything that makes you unclean, and I will remove your disgusting idols. I will take away your stubborn heart and give you a new heart and a desire to be faithful. You will have only pure thoughts.”

Here we see water being used for salvation and cleansing.

The ancient King David widely mentions “quiet waters.”

He refers to water in the absence of turbulent motion or disturbance; peaceful, calm or tranquil.

King David in Psalm 23:2 of the Berean Study Bible remarks: “He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters.”

Water is also a symbol of a new beginning.

For our Lord Jesus Christ to commence his ministry, he needed water first.

After Jesus Christ was baptised, the Holy Spirit came upon him. This proves water can connect humans to the spirit of Jehovah.

Matthew 3:16-17 New International Version observes: “As soon as Jesus was baptised, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the (Holy) Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.”

Water also represents repentance.

John 3:5 of New Living Translation mentions: “(Jesus), I assure you, no one can enter the Kingdom of God without being born of water and the Spirit.”

In the bible we also learn about the “water of life.”

Revelation 21:6 of the Christian Standard Bible notes: “Then he said to me, “It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. I will freely give to the thirsty from the spring of the water of life.

This True Gospel is focusing on water because we cannot do without it.

Water is necessary for the survival of all living organisms on earth.

Our bodies are made up of 55-to-60 percent water, and we cannot survive without it unless we are fasting for a few days.

About 80 percent of water in our bodies comes from drinks, including water itself, and the rest from food.

Think of a newly born baby, whose body is 78 percent water. Water is involved in just about everything our body does. Water is a big part of the blood that brings nutrients to all our cells.

We use water to get rid of wastes in our bodies. Water helps us regulate our body temperature. Water acts as a shock absorber for our brain and spinal cord.

We are dependent on water.

Think of agriculture and the food we eat, bathing, washing, cooking, cleaning, wildlife, industry, creatures living in water, among others.

We need water to live, and animals and plants do too.

Water is also used to help make the electricity we use to run the lights in our houses.

Water is a precious substance that meets our physical needs while at the same time being of great spiritual importance to many people.

Water is also an integral part of many ecosystems that support us and a myriad of other species.

A world without water is dead and buried.

Water is essential for life!

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

