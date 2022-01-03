Robben Island offers new walking tour

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – TOURISTS will soon be able to explore Robben Island’s rich history and biodiversity while walking in the footsteps of South African legends.

Former South African president, Nelson Mandela, who was the 1993 Nobel laureates winner, was imprisoned at the Robben island for 27 years.

The Robben Island Museum (RIM) has announced the new Walking Tour, which started on December 31.

Tickets were available on an online booking platform.

The tariffs are R1 000 (US$63,54) for South African adults and R620 for South African children aged two to 18 years.

It costs R 1 400 for non-South African adults and R 820 for non-South African children aged two to 18.

In addition to the standard tours by bus around the Island, RIM intends to highlight more sites with the Walking Tour.

Visitors will visit eight historic sites, including the Murray’s Bay Harbour Exhibition, Visitor Centre Complex, Land of Banishment for Xhosa Chiefs, Our Tronk Exhibition, Blue Stone Quarry, World War II Precinct, Agricultural Precinct, Lime Stone Quarry and the Maximum Security Prison.

“Against the backdrop of the economic onslaught of COVID-19 on the global tourism industry, we have had to re-evaluate our offerings and find ways to improve the visitor experience, particularly to attract repeat visitors in the domestic market,” explained Siphuxolo Mazwi, Marketing and Tourism Manager at RIM.

“The Walking Tours will offer tourists a new and exciting option, while also offering people who have already experienced standard tours a chance to learn more about RIM’s rich heritage.”

The walking tours will be available Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 07:30 – 12:00 and 13:00 – 17:00.

Robben Island was used as a detention facility for political activists before the fall of apartheid in 1994.

– CAJ News