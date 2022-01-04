Grave violations persist against kids in Libya

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – THE Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict is concerned at the erosion of minors’ rights in the conflict-prone Libya.

Children are bearing the brunt of the crises, which has culminated in sexual violence, child recruitment, arbitrary arrests, abductions and unlawful detentions.

The United Nations Secretary General’s Report on Children (CAAC) and the UN Children’s Fund have revealed the extent of the violations.

Watchlist has urge all parties to Libya’s conflict to uphold their obligations under international human rights laws as they continue to take steps towards the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Libya is deadlocked over the holding of general elections that were scheduled for last month.

It is uncertain if they will be held in January.

Watchlist called on the interim government to end arbitrary detention of migrants and refugees, in particular children; to release those unlawfully detained and to immediately put in place measures to prevent torture, sexual violence, or other ill-treatment in detention.

The concern comes as the mandate of the UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is up for renewal.

UNSMIL is a political mission deployed in 2011 following the civil war in the North African country.

– CAJ News