Milestone reached in Kenya climate-tech space

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – MORE than 2,5 million Kenyans are to access solar electricity after climate-tech company, Ignite Power, expanded to the East African country.

It believes the introduction of the “Ignite Power Kenya” brand marks a significant moment in the country’s energy landscape.

Ignite Power Kenya pledges to save over 2,5 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across Kenya in the years to come, and disrupt the country’s energy access sector while creating an impact at a national scale.

Supported by leading initiatives like the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP) and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency’s (RVO) SDG 7 Project, Ignite Power’s entry into the Kenyan market underscores a deep commitment to bridging the energy gap in rural communities across the Sub-Saharan Africa, officials said.

The acquisition and integration of Pawame and Mwezi Solar portfolios also consolidates Ignite Power’s position as a frontrunner in the clean energy sector.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we introduce our proven solutions to remote communities across Kenya under a unified identity,” said Yariv Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Ignite Power.

The timing of Ignite Power’s expansion coincides with the World Bank’s recent announcement of a substantial US$5 billion programme to promote electrification in 20 African countries, with a specific $450 million allocation for Kenya.

Despite the declining costs of solar solutions in recent years, access to energy remains out of reach for millions living in rural communities, impeding development and progress.

Cohen said having already made a significant impact across Africa, the company was eager to extend its reach and offer customers throughout Kenya the most affordable and sustainable solutions.

“Our goal is to pave the way for a sustainable and inclusive future for millions across the country,” the executive said.

– CAJ News